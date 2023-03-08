When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 07, 2023 FDA Publish Date: March 08, 2023 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Nutritional Supplement Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product makes unsubstantiated health claims to prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19 Company Name: Natural Solutions Foundation Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dr Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10ppm dietary supplement

Company Announcement

TO: CUSTOMERS OF NATURAL SOLUTIONS FOUNDATION

(the “Foundation”)

This is to inform you of a voluntary product recall involving the following Foundation product (the “Product”)

“DR. RIMA RECOMMENDS NANO SILVER 10 PPM”

The Product label is depicted below for your reference and ease in identifying the Product.

This recall has been initiated because the Product is labeled as a dietary supplement that, in the opinion of the government, makes unsubstantiated health claims that the product will prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19. It is the government's position that consumers who use this product instead of seeking timely medical treatment run the risk of serious, life-threatening health consequences.

The Product was sold January 22, 2020 to December 27, 2021.

Please examine your inventory to see whether or not you possess any Product subject to this recall and immediately cease distribution. If the Product has been further distributed, kindly identify all such persons so that we can make them aware of the Product recall. You are encouraged to notify your customers that the Product recall is occurring, and to provide them with a copy of this Notice. This recall should be carried out to the consumer level.

To participate in the Product recall, you must within 22 days of the date this Notice is posted on the Foundation’s Internet websites, complete the attached response form and return any unused portions of the Product to the Foundation at the following address:

Natural Solutions Foundation c/o Ralph Fucetola

58 Plotts Road - Newton, NJ 07860

Please include a current mailing address so that we may send a refund check to you. Refund checks will be sent within 14 days of the date the Product is received by the Foundation.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and the Foundation entered into a Consent Decree of Permanent Injunction in December of 2021. That Consent Decree included a provision requiring the Foundation to recall Product sold January 22, 2020 to December 27, 2021. The Foundation is participating in this recall pursuant to the Consent Decree which can be accessed in full at the following webpage:

www.opensourcetruth.com/FDAsettlement

Should you have any questions regarding this Product recall, you may contact the Foundation at admin@inhere.org