Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts, Improve Accuracy and Stability

For Automotive and Industrial Applications, Space-Saving Devices Offer Maximum Working Voltage of 1415 V in Compact 2512 Case Size

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of Automotive Grade thick film chip resistors in the compact 2512 case size with high working voltages up to 1415 V. The Vishay Techno CDMA series devices are designed to lower component counts and placement costs for automotive and industrial applications while reducing PCB sizes and providing increased accuracy and stability.



Consisting of two resistors integrated into a single package with a 5 mm creepage distance, the chip dividers released today provide single-component replacements for multiple discrete resistors used in voltage divider applications. The space-saving, AEC-Q200 qualified devices are optimized for voltage monitoring and overvoltage protection in high power DC/DC converters and inverters, on-board chargers, and battery management systems in electric vehicles (EV) and industrial equipment.

The CDMA series offers a wide resistance range from 500 kΩ to 50 MΩ, with maximum standard resistance ratios to 600:1, tolerances down to ± 0.5 %, and TCR tracking as low as ± 10 ppm/°C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the chip dividers feature a 3-sided wraparound termination configuration, with solder-coated nickel barrier terminations standard.

Samples and production quantities of the CDMA series devices are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

