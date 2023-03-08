McEwen Mining Q4 & 2022 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call following the release of our Q4 and year-end 2022 financials results on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST, where management will discuss our financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.









Tuesday



Mar 14th 2023 at 11:00 AM EST







Toll Free (US & Canada): (888) 330-2398 Outside US & Canada: (240) 789-2709 Conference ID Number: 67121 Event Registration Link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/ZSafhHZi Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/387697089

An archived replay of the webcast will be available approximately 4 hours following the conclusion of the live event. Access the replay on the Company’s media page at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 52% of McEwen Copper which owns the large, advanced stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company’s goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Its Chairman and Chief Owner has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

