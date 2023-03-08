Castle Kyalami Hosts Another Spectacular Braai for Kyalami Residents.

Neighbors attending the braai at the Castle.

Neighbors attending the braai at the Castle.

Kids having fun at the bouncy house at Castle Kyalami.

Kids having fun at the bouncy house at Castle Kyalami.

Castle Kyalami

Castle Kyalami

Known as the monthly community braai at Castle Kyalami, friends gathered not only for a good meal but as well to support each other and appreciate each other.

All the stress of daily living pauses when you are at the Castle and you walk out feeling refreshed and ready to conquer your problems.”
— A Social Worker
KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend, the residents of Kyalami, Midrand, enjoyed a braai at the esteemed Castle Kyalami. Known as the monthly community braai at Castle Kylami, friends gathered not only for a good meal but as well to support each other and appreciate each other.

The gaiety of children in the bouncy house and the smell of a proper braai filled the air as neighbors, government officials, religious leaders, NGOs, educators and businessman gathered for the monthly affair at the Castle which has become a hit with the locals and a chance to experience a day in a real life castle according to the community affairs director for Castle Kyalami, Alice Meiring.

“Apart from being the Church of Scientology, Castle Kyalami is also a community center and home to the community. The braai is held so the community can stay connected with each other and share knowledge for the improvement and betterment of all,” said Meiring.

During the braai, a Social worker who attended the braai, Ms. Nomsa, was very happy to be present with her family and said “I am so thrilled to be back at the Castle, I always meet new people and it is the one place I can relax and not worry about anything. All the stress of daily living pauses when you are at the Castle and you walk out feeling refreshed and ready to conquer your problems”.

The Castle also holds various community events ranging from skills development to life empowerment seminars and anyone was welcome to attend.

Dineo Senoamadi, President of Castle Kyalami also commented and said,” The community braai is always appreciated… the Castle is a home for the community so it is always open for anyone from all walks of life.”

Meiring, who is a constant contributor in keeping the community together. “It was and still is an honor for us to be of service to our community.”

Meiring concluded by saying, “As neighbors and fellow humans, we should all be working together towards a better society for all. Regardless of color, religion and all things that divide us, at the end of the day we all find joy in the things that unite us, such as a simple braai. Our Founder L. Ron Hubbard taught us, to have a friendly relationship with our environment and only working together can we really flourish and prosper.

EMPOWERED EDUCATORS: IMPROVING SOUTH AFRICA'S QUALITY OF EDUCATION

Castle Kyalami Hosts Another Spectacular Braai for Kyalami Residents.

