RI Developmental Disabilities Council Leads the Way With Self Employment Classes

RIDDC Self Employment Business Incubator Project Is Leading The Way For - And Is Distinct From - Other Self Employment Programs

We found that we needed to create a unique program for people with disabilities, so we re-dedicated our efforts to enhance the program in ways we knew would help aspiring small business owners.” — Sue Babin

WARWICK, RI, USA, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Development Classes, webinars, and programs abound throughout Rhode Island and, in fact, every state. However, the RI Developmental Disabilities Council’s (RIDDC) Self Employment Project is unique and noteworthy due to its extensive, multi-faceted approach with ongoing support for its participants.Started in 2018, The RI Self Employment Business Incubator Project, funded by the RI Department of Labor and Training (DLT), includes not only business professional instructors and individual mentors to provide essential information on business basics but also assigns professional experts in various specialties – such as marketing and finance - to provide technical assistance to each participant. Each student also completes a Business Portfolio, which includes their business plan, elevator pitch, marketing ideas, financial projections, and other information essential to their business.While many programs end with a certificate and well-wishes, the completion of RIDDC’s eight-week self-employment series – which kicked off in 2016 after RIDDC community members had difficulty finding classes and resources that catered to their needs - is only the beginning. Sue Babin, Special Projects Director at RIDDC said, “We found that we needed to create a unique program for people with disabilities interested in entrepreneurship, so we re-dedicated our efforts to enhance the program in ways we knew would help aspiring small business owners.”Once they’ve completed the course, each participant is invited to attend weekly networking meetings and continuing education via Zoom, receive direct sales through vendor marketplace opportunities, and has the opportunity to apply for mini-grants. The mini-grants, which are awards of up to $1500.00, can be used toward any business-related expenses, including raw materials, supplies, printing, computer software, or even a computer itself, to participants who have completed homework assignments, including a business plan.Additionally, the RIDDC recognizes that the participants of their classes may be extremely motivated and have creative, inspiring ideas they likely need assistance with some of the more mundane – but imperative - tasks of running a business. The program leaders, therefore, provide assistance with things like getting business cards printed, creating social media pages, and connecting program participants and/or their support person with industry professionals who may be able to provide further assistance.The program originally evolved from the nationally celebrated annual Small Business Saturday event. In 2017, RIDDC launched Small Business Saturday Shop RI (SBSSHOPRI), the first one-day, all-under-one-roof, pop-up shopping mall venue. Designed to help entrepreneurs with disabilities sell their products, the event also includes a wider range of small business owners, especially women, veterans, and minorities.To date, the RIDDC Self Employment Project has seen roughly 140 graduates complete its program and welcomes a steady flow of new participants each year. Meanwhile, SBSSHOPRI has welcomed thousands of shoppers and up to one-hundred and fifty vendors each year. Together, both programs work to provide a much-needed boost to Rhode Island’s small business community while taking special care to encourage and support minority and underrepresented business owners.# # #ABOUT RIDDCThe Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council (RIDDC) believes that people with developmental disabilities should fully participate in community life. Men, women, and children should be able to enjoy family life. Children and adolescents should go to school. Adults should work. All should have decent homes, have friends, and live as independently as possible. For more information, visit www.riddc.org

