Anti-Drug Activist Awarded for Bringing the Truth About Drug Awareness to Thousands in Mpumalanga
A ceremony honoring heroes who have had an impact on education in the province of Mpumalanga was held by the Department of Education of Nkangala District.
This Circuit highly appreciates your unwavering support to our schools throughout the years.”NKANGALA, MPUMALANGA, SOUTH AFRICA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Department of Education of the Nkangala District held an awards ceremony to celebrate achievements and honor heroes who have made an impact in the education sector in the province of Mpumalanga. Morgan Bruiners, a Ward councilor and huge activist in spreading the Truth About Drugs message to the youth of Nkangala, was recognized for his brave efforts in battling the drug epidemic that has devastated parts of Nkangala.
— Circuit Manager
The prestigious ceremony held by the Department of Education in Mpumalanga presented Mr. Bruiners with a plaque that read:
“In recognition of your valuable contribution in drugs and youth intervention support and motivation. This Circuit highly appreciates your unwavering support to our schools throughout the years. – M.D Makuse, Circuit Manager”
Bruiners was very happy for the acknowledgement. He stated
“This is such a huge honor for me and a motivation to continue doing what is right for the community and fight against drugs”.
He was recognized by the department amongst others for bringing help through education, giving hope to the youth of Steve Tshwete Municipality throughout the years through his Nasaret against Drugs and Alcohol (NADA) non-profit organization.
“Drugs have been a problem here for a very long time and I have always been looking for solutions. After I was introduced to the “Truth About Drugs Foundation”, I knew this was my answer to educating the youth and I have never looked back”.
According to him, his passion has always been to help the youth against this deadly enemy and in addition to being a ward counselor, he is a champion against drug abuse.
“The youth is the future of this country. If we don’t reach them before the drugs do, then we are doomed”, added Bruiners.
At the end of ceremony, Bruiners was more than fired up to be a continuous agent of change in his communities and play his part in ending drug abuse.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World inspired by Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. The foundation has been working with Bruiners for years and is happy to contribute to the betterment of the youth in Mpumalanga.
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
DRUG FREE WORLD AFRICA IS UNSTOPPABLE