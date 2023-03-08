Bath Fitter Recognized as a Best Workplace for Women for the Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, QC, Canada, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONTREAL, March 08, 2023 - Bath Fitter is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2023 list of Best Workplaces for Women for the fourth year in a row. This honour is recognition of Bath Fitter’s continuous efforts to achieve equality in the workplace.

To be eligible for this award, Bath Fitter was required to have a minimum number of female employees, as well as have programs and practices in place that promote the fair treatment and advancement of women. The final award was based on an overall Trust Index score from surveys of our employees, conducted by Great Place to Work®.

“At Bath Fitter, we make sure every woman who works here feel they belong,” says Sophia Nardelli, Vice President, Human Resources. “Bath Fitter is more than a company, it’s a community. Women make our community stronger.”

Bath Fitter is a certified Great Place To Work® and has won numerous accolades in recent years, including the Best Workplaces™ in Canada and Quebec for numerous years, as well as the Best Workplaces™ in the following categories: Women, Inclusion, Hybrid Work, Mental Wellness and Manufacturing.

A bout Bath Fitter

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, nearly 40 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with its unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls. They have two production facilities, in Quebec, Canada and in Tennessee, USA and retail locations serving markets across the United States and Canada, and a newly developed commercial location in Limerick, Ireland. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service.

Bath Fitter is actively recruiting. To learn more about working at Bath Fitter, please visit: careers.bathfitter.com/career-home.

Julia Asselstine Bath Fitter 450-472-0027 jasselstine@bathfitter.com