LendVer Reviews Stearns Bank N.A. and Names it the 2023 Best Business Bank Account Provider

Stearns Bank N.A. named the 2023 Best Business Bank Account Provider

Industry leader in business banking offers new BusinessEssentials™ checking account separating it from the pack

Stearns Bank's newest BusinessEssentials™ checking account product is designed for high-balance businesses with strong transaction volumes and features many impressive value-adds” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted lenders and service providers has finalized its review process for the 2023 Best Business Bank Account, and has once again selected St. Cloud, MN based Stearns Bank National Association.

Stearns Bank is a $2.3 billion organization that offers industry-leading resources, interest earning options, and rewards to its business banking customers via its BusinessSmart™ Checking, BusinessSmart™ Market Savings, Certificates of Deposit (CD), StearnsConnect™ platform, and most recently its new and innovative BusinessEssentials™ checking account. Stearns Bank has accumulated numerous favorable reviews and awards during its decades of operation, including recognition as one of the top-performing banks in the nation and one of the best banks to work for. Stearns Bank also offers comprehensive business, real estate, and equipment financing through its South End Capital division.

Stearns Bank’s FDIC-insured checking and savings accounts are a must for any business owner looking for transparent business accounts that earn above-market interest, offer cash-back rewards, and have no hidden fees. Stearns Bank's newest BusinessEssentials™ checking account product is designed for high-balance businesses with strong transaction volumes and features many impressive value-adds when the minimum balance requirement is met, including:

-No hidden fees

-No maintenance fees

-No inactivity fees

-No statement fees, with free monthly eStatements

-Fee-free, nationwide ATM network

-Free, unlimited ACH transactions

-Free, unlimited incoming wires

-Free outgoing wires, one per day (international wires - $40)

-Free, unlimited mobile deposits

-Free auto cash sweeps (auto transfers between Stearns accounts)

-Free, unlimited Bill Pay

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, Stearns Bank is offering a $20/month statement credit to customers that open the BusinessEssentials™ checking account, maintain the minimum balance, and open a new loan or equipment finance contract between now and April 1, 2023. This 36-month offer could add up to $720 to the account.

In addition to its BusinessEssentials™ checking account that also offers an APY* up to 0.50%, Stearns Bank delivers many other market-leading deposit products that provide an APY* up to 3.79% and a suite of other benefits and resources. “LendVer’s acknowledgement of Stearns Bank as a business banking trailblazer reinforces our mission of offering ground-breaking products that help business owners of all kinds achieve optimal success,” said Heather Plumski, Executive Vice President of Stearns Bank N.A.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Stearns Bank N.A. amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best service providers. Those business owners interested in reviewing checking, savings, CD, and merchant services options through Stearns Bank N.A., can do so by clicking here.

* APY is annual percentage yield. Rates are effective as of 02/01/2023 and subject to change at any time.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process and Best Lenders and Service Providers are selected on a merit basis. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.