Volunteers Needed for DNREC-Sponsored Christina River Watershed Cleanup April 22

Volunteers at an earlier Christina River Cleanup offload trash and debris collected during the event/DNREC photo.

Registration Open for Event in New Castle County

As part of the 2023 Earth Month celebration in April, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will join the Christina Conservancy and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary to mobilize volunteers to pick up trash in northern Delaware during the annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup.

The cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22 at 12 sites in northern New Castle County, from Brandywine Hundred south through Glasgow and Bear. Cleanup volunteers are encouraged to register now through Thursday, April 20 on the Volunteer tab at Volunteer.ChristinaRiverCleanup.org.

Volunteers registered for the cleanup will receive gloves, trash bags and safety vests to use for the cleanup, and a Christina River Watershed Cleanup reusable tote bag or a commemorative 30th anniversary t-shirt while supplies last. Registered volunteers are asked to document their findings on the submission link at ChristinaRiverCleanup.org, or they may use provided cards.

“Part of DNREC’s mission is to promote ways to keep Delaware’s great outdoors clean and free of trash, an effort that also aligns with Governor Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free campaign,” said Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “In addition to encouraging Delawareans and visitors to clean up all year long, we strongly support organized one-day annual cleanups like the Christina River Watershed Cleanup to highlight the importance of keeping trash out of our landscapes and waterways, where it impacts water quality and wildlife, not just the view.”

“This is the 31st year for the annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup, and we hope to collect – or surpass – our annual average of 800 volunteers collecting 15 tons of trash, from piles of tires and appliances to household items and uncountable pieces of plastic. With 12 cleanup sites this year, we are focused on restoring the health of the river and watersheds,” said Christina River Watershed Cleanup Coordinator Shirley Posey. “We invite everyone to come on out and join us for another environmentally successful cleanup on April 22.”

For a chance to win a 2023 Delaware State Parks annual pass, volunteers are encouraged to share cleanup photos as often as they like on @ChristinaCleanup; #ChristinaRiverCleanup; or @CRWCleanup. Each photo post counts as an entry. Information about the 2023 Christina River Watershed Cleanup will also be posted on social media at Facebook and Twitter.

Important Reminders for Cleanup Activities:

Know your limitations and be aware of possibly hazardous areas, including along roadways, streambanks, and steep or slippery slopes.

Dress appropriately for the weather, with sturdy shoes or boots that can get dirty.

Always Recycle Right. Items with lots of dirt or grit attached or inside should be placed in the trash.

As encouraged by Governor Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free initiative, make every day a cleanup day — not just once a year — by packing a disposable bag and rubber gloves whenever you take a walk or go hiking, to collect and carry out trash you find along the way.

Avoid These Actions When Cleaning Up:

Don’t enter private property without permission of the landowner.

Don’t place yourself in any danger while volunteering for the Christina River Watershed Cleanup.

For any independent cleanup volunteers participating, don’t collect any trash that your household waste hauler might not accept. Tires, construction materials, and metal drums may be unacceptable.

More information can be found at ChristinaRiverCleanup.org, or by emailing ChristinaRiverCleanup@gmail.com.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, Joanna.wilson@delaware.gov, Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

