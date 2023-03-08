Attorney General's Office Announces Eric Hamilton as Solicitor General

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is pleased to announce Eric Hamilton has joined the Nebraska Department of Justice as Solicitor General.

“Eric is a very talented attorney with a wealth of experience. Nebraska’s Solicitor General plays a critical role in defending our constitutional system and protecting the rights of Nebraskans. Eric is a deeply talented attorney, and he will serve the people of Nebraska well.”

Eric previously served as an Assistant Solicitor General for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas and served as Associate Counsel to the President for the Trump Administration’s Office of White House Counsel.

Eric received his Juris Doctor in 2013 from Stanford University, where he served on the Stanford Law Review. After law school, he clerked for the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit under Judge Thomas M. Hardiman.

Eric is a sixth-generation Nebraskan and was raised in Omaha. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and completed his first year of law school at the University of Nebraska College of Law. As a law student, Eric briefly served as a law clerk in the Criminal Appeals Bureau of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

The Solicitor General is the chief civil appellate lawyer for the State of Nebraska, serving as the chief litigator for all civil appeals to the Supreme Court of the United States, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, the Nebraska Supreme Court, and the Nebraska Court of Appeals. In addition, the Solicitor General has responsibility for drafting and reviewing amicus curiae (friend of the court) briefs on behalf of the State of Nebraska to the Supreme Court of the United States, federal courts of appeals, and state appellate courts. Possessing a wide breadth of legal knowledge and experience, the Solicitor General also acts as the primary legal counsel from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to Nebraska.