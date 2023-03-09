High Methoxyl Pectin Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope to 2031

High Methoxyl Pectin Market High Methoxyl Pectin Seg Market

High Methoxyl Pectin market is estimated to reach over USD 2561.11 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global High Methoxyl Pectin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Extra Rapid Set, Rapid Set, Medium Rapid Set, Slow Set, And Extra Slow Set) And Application (Food Industry And Pharmaceutical)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

High methoxyl pectin is a water-soluble dietary fiber produced using citrus fruits. It is majorly used by the food & beverage industries as a stabilizer, gelling agent, and thickener. Growing consumption of jams & jelly is expected to increase the demand for high methoxyl pectin in the next coming years. Moreover, high methoxyl pectin is also used in the binding of capsules and tablets.



High investments by major players and new advancements for the development of various end-use products have created lucrative revenue opportunities for major manufacturers and suppliers of the high methoxyl pectin market. The trend of clean label ingredients by food & beverage industries is increasing the demand for organic ingredients is also expected to support the growth of the target market.

List of Prominent Players in the High Methoxyl Pectin Market:

• AB Mauri (U.K.)

• Adisseo (France)

• ADM (U.S.)

• Agrano GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany)

• Alltech, (U.S.)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain)

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Ceamsa

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

• Cp Kelco, Herbstreith & Fox Kg

• DCL Food Distributors (U.K.)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Farbest Brands (U.S.)

• Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

• Imperial yeast (U.S.)

• Jinfeng Pectin Co., Ltd.

• Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

• Laffort (France)

• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

• Lesaffre (France)

• Lonza Group (Switzerland)

• Naturex Group

• Novus International (U.S.)

• Pomona’s Universal Pectin

• Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia)

• SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Uniferm Gmbh & Co. K.G. (Germany)

• Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Growing demand for jam & jelly is a crucial factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. Increasing demand for organic ingredients in the food & beverages industries is another factor expected to contribute significant revenue share in the high methoxyl pectin market. Additionally, the rising demand for high methoxyl pectin due to its properties such as thickens, gelling agent and stabilizer is a factor expected to augment the growth of the high methoxyl pectin market.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is a lack of knowledge resulting in technological barriers in developing economies, seasonal fluctuations in raw material availability, resource scarcity, and timely governing regulatory changes regarding high methoxyl pectin in developing countries, predicted to reduce the growth of the high methoxyl pectin market. However, an insufficient supply chain in developing economies are factor expected to hamper the overall development of the high methoxyl pectin market over the coming years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases has been increasing, which led to a global or partial shutdown to maintain social distancing. According to a recent update, the industries are facing unprecedented economic losses due to disruptions in global supply chains for key players operating in the high methoxyl pectin market. Distributors, suppliers and retailers have inventory but can't sell, and manufacturers have to stop production from dealing with the shutdown.

Regional Trends:

The North America high methoxyl pectin market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Growing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrialization, coupled with increasing R&D activities by prominent players, are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the high methoxyl pectin market in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market due to its developed economy and growing adoption of the product. This is due to the adoption of new strategies by the major players in the green chemicals market. Moreover, the presence of key market players and increasing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the high methoxyl pectin market.



Recent Developments:

• In 2020, GENU Pectin YM-FP-2100 was introduced by CP Kelco, a clean-label ingredient that provides ease of pumpability and a medium-to-high viscosity in fruited drinking yoghurt during the fruit preparation stage.

• In 2021, Europe, Herbstreith & Fox Corporate Group will launch apple pectin and high-quality citrus for various application areas. Pectin is used as a gelling agent and thickener in vegan confectionery products such as OTC-Gummies, sugar-reduced and sugar-free gummies, plant extract-enriched gummies, and soft and chewy gummies.

Segmentation of High Methoxyl Pectin Market-

By Type-

• Extra Rapid Set

• Rapid Set

• Medium Rapid Set

• Slow Set

• Extra Slow Set

By Application-

• Food Industry

• Pharmaceutical

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



