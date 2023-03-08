Feed Me CSR A Brain Child of the CEO of ZTS Infotech Private Limited Is Making Noise Again in 2023

Feed Me 2023

ZTS Infotech Private Ltd, successfully accomplished Feed Me, 2023. We served food to 300+ people, groceries to 100+ families & clothes to 150 women & children.

Charity to the wealthy is pointless, like lighting a lamp in the daytime. Instead, focus on those who truly need help. Let's make sure our resources are impactful by giving to the needy.” — Anirban Das

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started in the year 2020, Zebra Techies Solution is whole-heartedly continuing the CSR initiative, Feed Me in 2023 too. We promise to scale up the social campaign every coming year and we have not failed to touch the milestone this year too. It could not have been possible without the tireless effort of the team and undying support from our clients. 1% of the package bought by our clients is directly utilized in this campaign.



Feed Me, an inspirational CSR, initiated by Mr. Anirban Das, the Director of Zebra Techies Solution, in 2020. Starting something so meaningful on a larger scale may sound easier, but takes courage, proper planning, unstoppable teamwork, and dedication to come to life. Feed Me 2023 officially took place on the grounds of the Rohanda on 5th February. The planning started 3 months back with mapping the activities, listing the grocery, health, and food items, and all.



Vritha vrishtih samudreshu, vritha tripteshu bhojanam |

Vritha danam dhanadhyeshu, vritha dipo divapi cha ||

(English Translation-

Rain in ocean is waste, food for the already-fed is waste |

Charity to the opulent is waste, and lamp, even in daytime, is waste ||



This famous Sanskrit shloka motivated every team member to soulfully participate in the act of giving to the needy. The program was not limited to giving groceries and clothes and serving food to the underprivileged. In partnership with the local NGO, we arranged games and playful activities for kids and women. Our motto was promoting good health, proper nutrition, sports, education, and hygiene.



Here are some glances at our successful CSR program-



“Taking inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, I am driven to prioritize the well-being of the needy. I am grateful for the support of my clients and the dedication of my team, and I am excited to scale up our efforts to a grander level next year.” Words from Mr. Anirban Da, Director of Zebra Techies Solution.



Feed Me 2023 Video Link: : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQjxUufUuM4

About Zebra Techies Solution



Zebra Techies Solution is a leading digital marketing and web development firm providing its results-driven services to B2B & B2C companies globally for over a decade. Our firm specializes in digital marketing, website design, and development on multiple CMS and eCommerce platforms. Zebra Techies Solution, a company headquartered in Kolkata, India, represents quality, expertise, transparency, and integrity while maintaining excellent relationships with its partners through its reseller program and on multiple job marketplaces.



Zebra Techies Solution

+91 98042 10198

Email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

Feed Me 2023