Date Issued: March 8, 2023

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is providing an update on reports of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) in the scar tissue (capsule) that forms around breast implants. Previously, on September 8, 2022, the FDA released a safety communication informing the public of reports of cancers, including SCC and various lymphomas, in the capsule that forms around breast implants. The various lymphomas are not the same as the lymphomas described previously by the FDA as Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

This update includes information from the FDA’s review of literature and medical device reports (MDRs). The FDA is aware of 19 cases of SCC in the capsule around the breast implant from published literature. There have been reports in the literature of deaths from progression of the disease. While the FDA continues to believe that occurrences of SCC in the capsule around the breast implant may be rare, the cause, incidence and risk factors remain unknown.



Health care providers and people who have or are considering breast implants should be aware that cases of SCC and various lymphomas in the capsule around the breast implant have been reported to the FDA and in the literature. The FDA continues to ask health care providers and people with breast implants to report cases of SCC, lymphomas, or any other cancers around breast implants to the FDA. In addition, we continue to collaborate with other regulatory authorities, scientific experts, breast implant manufacturers and registries to gather all available information on cancers in the capsule around breast implants.

Recommendations for People who Have or Are Considering Breast Implants

The FDA continues to recommend the following:

If you are considering breast implants or if you have them, learn more about the risks and benefits of breast implants.

If you have breast implants, you do not need to change your routine medical care or follow-up.

Be aware that cases of SCC and various lymphomas (other than BIA-ALCL) in the capsule around the breast implant have been reported.

Monitor your breast implants for as long as you have them. If you notice any changes in your breasts or implants, promptly talk to your surgeon or health care provider.

If you do not have symptoms, the FDA does not recommend the removal of breast implants solely due to concern related to the risk of developing SCC or various lymphomas.

If you have breast implants and experience a problem, the FDA encourages you to file a report through MedWatch, the FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting program. Your report, along with information from other sources, can provide information that helps improve patient safety.

Currently, these recommendations do not change or affect the recommendations previously provided by FDA on Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

Recommendations for Health Care Providers

The FDA continues to recommend the following:

Continue to provide routine care and support to your patients with breast implants.

Be aware that cases of SCC and various lymphomas (other than BIA-ALCL) in the capsule around the breast implant have been reported.

When examining breast implant specimens (for example, seroma, capsule, devices) for diagnostic evaluation, characterize all findings and potential diagnoses.

Updated Recommendations for Health Care Providers

Include information about SCC and various lymphomas in the capsule around the breast implant in your discussions with people who have or are considering breast implants.

For patients who have been diagnosed with SCC or various lymphomas in the capsule around the breast implant, develop an individualized treatment plan in coordination with a multidisciplinary team of experts including surgical oncology, plastic surgery, breast surgery, radiology, oncology, and pathology.

Report all cases of SCC, lymphomas, and any other cancers in the capsule around the breast implant to the FDA. Prompt reporting of adverse events can help the FDA identify and better understand the risks associated with medical devices. Please include the following information in the report, if known: Clinical presentation and breast implant history Imaging studies performed Pathology of the capsule tissue Treatment therapy Outcomes



Currently, these recommendations do not change or affect the recommendations previously provided by FDA on Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

Device Description

Breast implants are medical devices implanted under the breast tissue or chest muscle to increase breast size (augmentation) or to replace breast tissue that has been removed (reconstruction) due to cancer or trauma, or that has failed to develop properly due to a severe breast abnormality. Breast implants are also used in revision surgeries, which seek to correct or improve the result of an original surgery.

There are two types of breast implants approved for sale in the United States: saline-filled and silicone gel-filled. Both types have a silicone outer shell. They vary in size, shell thickness, shell surface texture, and shape (contour).

Breast implants are not lifetime devices. The longer you have your implants, the more likely it will be for you to have them removed or replaced.

Results from FDA Review of Published Literature

After review of published literature including abstracts and full articles through January 2023, the FDA is aware of 19 cases of SCC in the capsule around breast implants. Of the 19 literature cases, 17 were reported in females or women, 1 was reported in a male or man, and there was no available information for 1 case. Patients’ ages at time of diagnosis ranged from 40 years to 81 years. The majority of cases involved swelling and/or pain of the breast as symptoms. Other reported symptoms included lumps and skin discoloration. Breast implants, when reason for implant was available, had been placed for breast reconstruction and augmentation.

In general, the diagnosis was established by pathology examination of the capsule tissue. Imaging studies were often used in the diagnostic workup such as computed tomography (CT) of the chest, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the breast, or CT in combination with positron emission tomography (PET) as a PET-CT. The diagnosis of SCC in the capsule around the breast implant occurred approximately 7 to 42 years (when data was available) after initial implant placement. SCC was located in the capsule around the breast implant often in the posterior aspect (behind the implant) without being present in the breast tissue. Three reports of death due to the disease were reported in the literature.

Table 1. Summary of 19 Cases of SCC in the capsule around breast implants reported in Literature