Anal Irrigation Systems Market Size Worth USD 387,942.3 Thousand by 2027 says, The Insight Partners

Technological Advancements in Anal Irrigation Systems Market to be a Prevalent Trend during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new market research study on “Anal Irrigation Systems Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Patient, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 387,942.3 thousand by 2027 from US$ 323,039.0 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising incidence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases, rising geriatric population, and high adoption of minimally invasive procedures

Based on product, the anal irrigation system market is segmented into balloon catheter devices, cone devices, mini devices, bed systems. In 2019, the balloon catheter devices segment accounted for the greatest share of the market. The growth of the market for this segment is credited to the fact that the product is used for the patients with inability to move or to hold a cone near the anus while using the hand pump.

Additionally, the balloon catheter is for single-use and has a hydrophilic coating that rules out the necessity of additional lubricant products. For instance, Wellspect HealthCare, a DentsplySirona Company; and Coloplast A/S offer Navina Classic and Peristeen anal irrigation system, respectively, in the market.

The medical device industry has a broad spectrum, and it is involved in continuous technological innovations to device new techniques and tools for treating different acute and chronic illnesses. This has also allowed companies to launch various types of products for different diseases, thus allowing people to improve their standards of living and be independent in terms of their bowel routines.

Anal irrigation is a promising technique for managing people suffering from bowel dysfunction, colorectal cancer, and neurological bowel disorders that cause fecal incontinence. The technology has enabled people to acknowledge the anal or transanal irrigation system as a minimally invasive therapy or technique. However, there is a need for constant support from an appropriate experienced healthcare professional to ensure compliance and efficacy of the anal irrigation system.

The initial cost of anal irrigation systems is high compared to the long-term cost of other treatments. However, technological development has allowed cost-effective ways to treat people with fecal incontinence. The constant technological developments by the companies operating in the medical devices industry and their active investments in research and development are the factors that are expected to assist in wider adoption for anal irrigation systems. Also, various strategic developments targeted at developing or upgrading the existing technologies are likely to support market growth during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China). It is impacting several markets, including the market for anal irrigation systems. With the continued spread of COVID-19 around the world, researchers are looking into numerous possible treatment options, including existing options. This has led to disruption of manufacturing and supply chains of other healthcare-associated consumables and accessories thereby hampering the growth of the anal irrigation systems market.

Consure Medical Pvt. Ltd., Convatec Group Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Renew Medical Inc., Coloplast A/S, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, MBH-International A/S, DentsplySirona, Prosys International Ltd., and UROMED Kurt Drews KG are among the leading companies operating in the anal irrigation systems market.

The report segments global anal irrigation systems market as follows:

By Product

• Mini Devices

• Cone Devices

• Bed Systems

• Balloon Catheter Devices

By Patient

• Children

• Adults

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

