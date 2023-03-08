Tactical 16 Publishing Joins NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force (TF)
Tactical 16 Publishing, a company dedicated to helping Vets publish their stories in their own words, is teaming with NVBDC MVO TFDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), welcomes Tactical 16 Publishing to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. Tactical 16 Publishing was founded to encourage the benefits of therapeutic writing by enabling America's heroes to tell their own stories in their own words. Owned and operated by military veterans, Tactical 16 Publishing is on a mission to capture the history of America's heroes through compelling storytelling that is transformed into published books. In addition, Tactical 16 publishes all genres of books, including titles spanning history, fiction, leadership, business, self-help, poetry, plays, and children’s books.
Serving America’s Heroes
American heroes that have served the U.S. in the military or as first responders have stories to tell with the vision that these stories will provide hope to others, share gained insight and/or knowledge, or preserve family histories. Or, heroes can write their stories to entertain, based on a unique perspective.
Tactical 16 supports veterans in telling their stories, from sacrifices during the chaos, the humorous during tragedy, forever friendships forged during adversity, and victories, both bittersweet and glorious. These are real stories told by real people who experienced them from their unique perspectives; unvarnished, unapologetic, and passionate.
Veterans Write Their Own Stories
Tactical 16 is a full-service publisher that uses a proven approach to take veterans’ personal stories, which can be written in a variety of genres, to publication. Veterans are supported with editorial and marketing services to assist with publication. A custom plan is created for each veteran to help them achieve their goal of becoming a published author.
Writing Support
Manuscript Development services are provided at any stage in story development. From a book idea to a completed manuscript, Tactical 16 offers collaborative services to review and edit the manuscript for story continuity only, and to generate a complete manuscript.
Custom Editing & Designing
Tactical 16’s team of editors and designers will provide several stages of manuscript review and also will work with authors to capture their ideas for cover art and jacket copy.
Marketing & Promotion
To get the word out about your book, Tactical 16 offers a cost-efficient marketing service that will help authors get their book in front of their target audiences of readers.
“The name, Tactical 16, has two components. “Tactical” refers to the armed forces and police, fire, and rescue communities; “16” is the number of acres destroyed at Ground Zero on September 11,” said Chris Schafer, U.S. Army Green Beret (retired), CEO, Tactical 16 Publishing.
“Tactical 16’s partnership with NVBDC and the MVO Task Force will facilitate contact with veterans of the U.S. military and first responders who have stories to tell, the telling of which will be therapeutic for them and the publishing of which will share authentic stories of overcoming extreme hardship and lessons learned to inspire generations to come," Schafer added. PHOTO BELOW Chris Schafer, U.S. Army Green Beret, (retired), CEO, Tactical 16 Publishing.
NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about Tactical 16 Publishing, visit https://tactical16.com/
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
