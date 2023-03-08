Scientology Volunteers Joined by More Stakeholders To Continue the Cleanup Campaign After the Devastating Floods
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers, armed with resolve & the goal of a clean & empowered Diepsloot, resumed their cleanup efforts & skills development training
It is beautiful when we all work together to tackle community problems and generate solutions together.”DIEPSLOOT, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, a team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers went to the township of Diepsloot for the 9th day to continue their cleanup campaign and skills development training with the community after they were devastated by the recent floods. Armed with determination and the goal of a clean and empowered Diepsloot, they rolled up their sleeves and got to work.
— Kabelo Kgosana, Scientology Volunteer Ministers
Upon arriving in Diepsloot, they were immediately met with more volunteers and stakeholders. They were joined by City of Joburg Region A, Pikitup and Community Works Project to tackle this problem.
As part of enhancing the state of Diepsloot and rebuilding after the recent devastating floods, they all toiled in the sun for a cleaner Diepsloot.
“The place is filled with debris and rubbish from the floods,” said Kabelo Kgosana, a scientology volunteer minister. “With more community members joining us, it motivates us to go further and double our efforts.” added Kgosana. “It is beautiful when we all work together to tackle community problems and generate solutions together,” concluded Kgosana.
Pikitup sponsored the community with many refuse bags and members from Region A, Community Works program and Scientology Volunteer Ministers put them to immediate use and filled tons of them with rubbish.
The cleanup campaign was also used as a platform to bring awareness on the importance of hygiene. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers distributed educational material on this subject which were loved by the community.
According to Kgosana, the clean-up campaign in the area is now becoming a regular activity with the aim of ridding Diepsloot of illegal dumpsites and clean it up to promote better health in the community.
“Floods mixed with illegal dumpsites can become a deadly combination “added Kgosana.
Mr. Marokane from a local NPO that does cleanups and entrepreneurial projects in Diepsloot was also present for the adventure of beautifying the community and expressed his joy at the interventions done by the community collectively. These sentiments were also shared by the rest of the community members involved.
“Going forward, we are establishing a Scientology Volunteer Ministers chapter that will be fully run by Diepsloot community members to carry this goal of a better community forward. Various members in the community have begun training in the Tools for Life from L. Ron Hubbard to continue this work”. Continued Kgosana, “So it is really encouraging”.
After another good day of work, Kgosana was very impressed the progress made and the fact that more and more people from the community participated.
