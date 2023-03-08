Freedom Shades & Blinds Provides Custom Window Treatments
Freedom Shades & Blinds is pleased to announce that they create custom window treatments to fit any customer’s needs.SNOHOMISH, WA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Shades & Blinds is pleased to announce that they create custom window treatments to fit any customer’s needs. They work closely with customers to choose the most appropriate style and color to match their home and decor and order the correct size to ensure complete coverage for every window.
Freedom Shades & Blinds meets with customers for a free design consultation to determine which products will look best in their homes and achieve their desired goals. They will measure the windows and help customers order the perfect coverings. These custom solutions guarantee that homeowners have beautiful window coverings that offer optimal coverage at the most affordable prices.
Freedom Shades & Blinds gives customers exceptional service to give them confidence that they’re getting high-quality window treatments for every window in their home. They also offer installation services to help customers install their new window treatments in Seattle.
Anyone interested in learning about custom window treatment options can find out more by visiting the Freedom Shades & Blinds website or calling +1(206) 274-9946.
About Freedom Shades & Blinds: Freedom Shades & Blinds is a full-service window covering showroom offering an extensive selection of window coverings with installation services available. They aim to help individuals choose the ideal window coverings to meet their needs and budgets. Customers will find various colors, styles, and materials to fit their home decor.
Company: Freedom Shades & Blinds
Address: 114 Avenue C, Suite 102
City: Snohomish
State: WA
Zip code: 98290
Telephone number: +1(206) 274-9946
Email address: info@freedomshadesandblinds.com
