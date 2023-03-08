Data Wrangling Market

The upward trends of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility are expected to emerge as the significant factors accelerating the growth of market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Data Wrangling Market Expected to Reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2026 | Top Players Such as -Impetus, Paxata and Alteryx." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global data wrangling market size was valued at USD 1,458.69 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5,581.18 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in adoption of big data analytics software among multiple organizations and increase in cloud-based big data analytics software adoption among SMEs drive the growth of the global data wrangling market. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Leading companies such as AWAS and C3.ai have launched their covid-19 data collection publicly for researchers to accelerate efforts to address pandemic.

The global data wrangling market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, business function, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small-and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s). In terms of business function, the market is classified into finance, marketing & sales, operations and human resources. As per industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government & public sector, healthcare & life science, retail and e-commerce, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of the deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2026. Simultaneously, the cloud segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the major market share in 2018, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is estimated to maintain the highest contribution throughout the forecast period. However, the service segment would register the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

The operations segment dominated the data wrangling market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to rise in its use to align large amount of data and to transform the data for analysis in very less time.

The BFSI sector dominated the data wrangling market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of financial institutions are using graph database solutions to solve a variety of data problems.

Based on geography, North America held nearly two-fifths of the total revenue of the global market in 2018, and is expected to maintain the dominant share during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global data wrangling market analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, SAS institute, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Vantara, Tibco Software, Alteryx, Teradata Corporation, Trifacta Software Inc., Impetus, and Paxata Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● Market players have developed databases, tools, and analytics solutions with the help of experts, researchers, and analysts to predict COVID epidemiology.

● Leading companies such as AWAS and C3.ai have launched their covid-19 data collection publicly for researchers to avail vast amount of structured data and accelerate efforts to address pandemic.

● Governments have collaborated with tech companies to avail insights and take further decisions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

