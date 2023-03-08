Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size to Reach USD 307.85 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market size was USD 14.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 40% by 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market size was USD 14.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 40% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Increased competition for AI-powered gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices, as well as technological advancements such as deep learning and Machine Learning (ML), are driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, increased need for enhanced data processing, storage, and transfer capabilities, as well as the expanding application of AI in different industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail, are driving market revenue growth.

Moreover, increased need for edge computing is likely to fuel market revenue growth. Edge computing is a technology that allows data to be processed at the network's edge rather than in a centralised data centre. This technology is becoming more popular since it helps to minimise latency and enhance data processing efficiency. Additionally, the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, the CPU division is predicted to hold the largest portion of revenue, as CPUs are extensively utilized for executing essential functions and offering assistance to supplementary components such as Graphic processing unit (GPUs) and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

• Throughout the projected period, the automated car and robotics applications category is estimated to make up the largest share of revenue. This is owing to increased demand for advanced intelligent devices and the increased usage of robots in a variety of sectors.

• Over the projected period, the North American market is predicted to have the most revenue share. This is owing to the existence of big technological enterprises, a solid economy, and increased demand for advanced AI applications in areas such as driverless cars and robotics.

• A substantial increase in revenue growth rate is anticipated for the Asia Pacific market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for AI-based devices and the widespread use of robotics in countries like China and India.

• Huawei Inc. Huawei, a renowned Asian technology corporation, supports its smartphone and wearable device products with AI chipsets. The AI chipsets designed by the company are intended for handling advanced image recognition, speech recognition, and natural language processing (NLP) applications, which are expected to drive market revenue growth.

• Amazon.com Inc. Baidu, a leading Chinese technology business, employs AI chipsets to enable its search engine and virtual assistant capabilities. The company's chipsets are designed to handle complex NLP and voice recognition applications.

• Some major companies profiled in the global market report are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., MediaTek Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Xilinx Inc., Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Micron Technology Inc., ARM Holdings plc., Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, and Baidu Inc.

• NVIDIA purchased Mellanox technologies, a well-known producer of high performance computer interconnect technologies on April 2020. With this purchase, the firm will improve its position in the data center sector and expand its footprint in the AI and high performance computing areas.

• On December 2019, Intel purchased Habana labs, a leading provider of artificial intelligence processors designed for use in data centers.

