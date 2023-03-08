Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size to Exceed USD 5.78 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 12.9%

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

Lack of awareness of IWMS solutions and scarcity of expert staff are anticipated to restrict the integrated workplace management system market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of workflow automation solutions by real estate organizations, focus on energy management by government, and increase in corporate social responsibilities (CSR) activities fuel the growth of the global integrated workplace management system market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7554

On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding IWMS solutions and scarcity of skilled workforce impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of IoT and AI technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market was pegged at $2.34 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $5.78 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The extended lockdown across several countries led to shutdown of a number of manufacturing, construction, and retail units across the world, giving way to decreased demand for IWMS system from these sectors.

• However, the demand for IWMS experienced a steep increase from the healthcare sector as the system ensures improved efficiency.

• This drift is likely to continue even in the post-pandemic scenario, as IWMS solutions is likely to gain momentum as organizations would try to formulate occupancy scenarios in workplaces to adhere to social distancing policies.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7554

On the basis of deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the cloud segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of industry vertical, the manufacturing segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2019, and will maintain the lion’s share throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the healthcare segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of region, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global integrated workplace management system market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.7% by 2027. The other two regions covered under the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Procure Complete Report (301 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3b371f09c656422d16d9f2ea9cc5a48f

The leading market players analyzed in the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market report include Oracle, Accruent, Nuvolo, SAP SE, Planon Corporation, iOFFICE, Inc., Spacewell International, IBM, Archibus, Inc., and Trimble. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global integrated workplace management system market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and integrated workplace management system market opportunity.

• The current market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the integrated workplace management system industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the iwms market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7554

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Reports:

1. Integrated Security Services Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter