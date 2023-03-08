Church of Scientology Ventura and Local Love Project Reach Out With Help

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Ventura held the first in a series of food giveaways in partnership with the Ventura Local Love Project nonprofit.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Ventura held the first in a series of food giveaways in partnership with the Ventura Local Love Project nonprofit.

Cars drove into the Church parking lot where they were loaded with staples, durable food and cleaning and hygiene supplies.

Cars drove into the Church parking lot where they were loaded with staples, durable food and cleaning and hygiene supplies.

With food insecurity a troubling fact of life for many Ventura County families, the Church of Scientology held the first of a series of Saturday food giveaways.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology teamed up with the Local Love Project disaster response nonprofit for the first of a series of Saturday food giveaways at the Church. They are holding this weekly activity to help Ventura County families experiencing food insecurity.

“Our Volunteer Ministers are here to help, and we want to ensure every family has the essentials they need,” says Bobbi Grantham, public relations director of the Church of Scientology Ventura. “That’s why we have organized a weekly pick-up station by the Church, where families can come by and select what they need.”

The first food giveaway took place Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., right off Highway 101 in Ventura in the parking lot of the Scientology Church at 2151 Alessandro Dr.

Volunteers organized the supplies and handed out bags of groceries and hygiene and cleaning products to cars as they drove through.

Many, already living on the edge, have suffered from the effect of the pandemic on local businesses. And recent rains have been very hard on Ventura County farmworkers and their families. As Michael Méndez, assistant professor of environmental planning and policy at UC Irvine, told the L.A. Times in January, farmworkers are especially vulnerable to extreme climate events. Recent flooding has taken its toll.

Ventura Local Love Project works to solve the immediate needs of those impacted by California disasters by providing items necessary to help neighbors as they work to restore their lives. In the heart of the pandemic, volunteers from the Church helped weekly at the nonprofit’s warehouse, packaging produce and staples for those in need.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service founded in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The Church of Scientology of Ventura was dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community.

Public Relations
Church of Scientology Ventura
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Church of Scientology Ventura and Local Love Project Reach Out With Help

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Relations
Church of Scientology Ventura
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Ventura and Local Love Project Reach Out With Help
Italian Volunteers Reach Out in Friendship With the Truth About Drugs
Church of Scientology Nashville on How to Be Ready When Disaster Strikes
View All Stories From This Author