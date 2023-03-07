Statement from State Auditor DiZoglio Regarding an Audit of the Massachusetts State Legislature 

Boston — Today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s office launched an audit of the Massachusetts State Legislature.

“As I committed, my office has begun an audit of the state Legislature. We hope this will increase transparency, accountability and equity in an area of state government that has been completely ignored. Historically, the Legislature has been a closed-door operation, where committee votes have been hidden from the general public, and legislation has been voted on in the dark of night,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

“Taxpayers deserve more - they deserve the opportunity to weigh in on legislative, budgetary and regulatory matters that are important to them. Everyone should have equitable and transparent access to and information about all state-funded agencies, including the Legislature. Unfortunately, the Legislature has not been audited since 1922, while Massachusetts ranks as one of the least transparent and least accessible state governments in the nation,” DiZoglio stated.

“It is my hope that the Legislature welcomes the opportunity for an audit to uncover where we can, and must, do better as a state government. Our office looks forward to working with them,” added DiZoglio.

The Office of the State Auditor will communicate information with the public as soon as the audit is complete.