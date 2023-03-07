Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,826 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 07, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 7, 2023

Convened at 9:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 108th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on March 7, 2023.

 

Dear President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Speaker Joanna McClinton,

 

If it meets with the approval of the General Assembly, I am respectfully requesting a Joint Session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.  The purpose of this session would be to address the members of the House and Senate for the annual budget address, at a time that is convenient to the General Assembly.

 

Sincerely,

 

Josh Shapiro

Governor

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

March 7, 2023

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Donahue, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the judiciary Committee, Representative Zabel resigned.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Moran Cephas, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

All the Standing Committees were Organized.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

March 7, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring, That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session today, March 7, 2023, at 11:30 A.M. in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;

 

RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the House of Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to the Hall of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

March 7, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on the week of Monday, April 24, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 24, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2          From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 22

A Resolution providing for the appointment of members to the Standing Committees of the House of Representatives.

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. for Non-Voting Session

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more