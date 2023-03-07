Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 07, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 7, 2023
Convened at 9:00 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.
The Speaker submitted for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 108th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on March 7, 2023.
Dear President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Speaker Joanna McClinton,
If it meets with the approval of the General Assembly, I am respectfully requesting a Joint Session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The purpose of this session would be to address the members of the House and Senate for the annual budget address, at a time that is convenient to the General Assembly.
Sincerely,
Josh Shapiro
Governor
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
March 7, 2023
Resolved that,
Representative Donahue, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the judiciary Committee, Representative Zabel resigned.
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Moran Cephas, Chair
Committee on Committees
All the Standing Committees were Organized.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
March 7, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring, That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session today, March 7, 2023, at 11:30 A.M. in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;
RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the House of Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to the Hall of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
March 7, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on the week of Monday, April 24, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 24, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution providing for the appointment of members to the Standing Committees of the House of Representatives.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. for Non-Voting Session
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.