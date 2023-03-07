Spreading good vibes

VIETNAM, March 7 -
To celebrate International Women’s Day, a range of activities have been held by the Vietnamese Field Hospital in South Sudan. The programme aims to honour local women and their contributions to the society, with a key message: women deserve respect, love and care wherever they are.
