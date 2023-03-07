Basketball Training Facility, Swish365, Scores New Franchise Location in Pittsburgh
The basketball training facility franchise is set to open its first Pennsylvania location this April.
I would like to open a second facility north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry & then possibly out of state. I love sports & working with kids & being able to combine the two makes it a worthwhile venture.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swish365, a basketball training facility known for its suite of affordable memberships and valuable training sessions, has just scored its very first franchise location for Pennsylvania, landing in Pittsburgh. Swish365’s newest location has a target open date of April 2023 and will be located at 120 23rd St, Sharpsburg.
— Christopher Kane
The new location is owned by Christopher Kane who learned about the Ohio-based brand from a previously satisfied client.
“I did some competitive research online and reached out to [the owner] to discuss,” stated Kane of his pursuit of the business. Swish365 is owned by Nelson Schorr who founded the brand in 2018.
The business offers a host of attractive points for both the community and business owners, says Kane, all of which ultimately led him to sign for the basketball franchise.
“The branded app and membership model the team put together is great. I really like their Hall of Fame membership option, which gives the member 24/7 access to the gym,” stated Kane. “In today’s world being able to workout on your schedule is attractive. A competitive advantage Swish365 has is the ability to monetize your space, outside of the typical basketball use. My first facility will also feature two Pickleball courts.”
Kane is a dad to three daughters, all who play the sport, and brings a passion for the game with him to the business. “From a personal side, I am a massive fan of the game of basketball. My wife and I have three girls 12, 8, and 5 who all play,” he said. “Learning proper technique in shooting, dribbling, passing and defense leads to future success in the game. I also believe that being involved in athletics from a young age builds character and teaches accountability and teamwork, things we all use in our everyday lives.”
Swish365 Pittsburgh’s development is underway, with the corporate team scheduled to outfit the facility over the next few weeks. The court, hoops, and machines will all be set up and then local marketing will begin, Kane said.
“The plan is to reach out to the local schools and AAU programs and give them our story and why our Swish 365 facilities and trainers are a great fit for their athletes. My future plan is to continue to help the brand grow,” stated Kane. “I would like to open a second facility north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry and then possibly out of state. I love sports and working with kids and being able to combine the two makes it a worthwhile venture.”
More franchise territories are available for Swish365. All agreements include marketing guidance, training, facility build-out assistance, and ongoing support. To learn more, visit www.swish365.com/franchising.
ABOUT Swish365
Swish365 is a membership-based facility that allows players to acquire a considerable advantage over their competitor through small group classes, one-on-one training, and high-tech skill training machines. The brand offers basketball training programs for children and adults, starting at grade 3 and works with all skill levels, regardless of their skill levels. To learn more about the brand, visit www.swish365.com. For franchising information, stop by www.swish365.com/franchising.
