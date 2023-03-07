Archrock Publishes its 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing progress and continued commitment to the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The report is based on 2022 data and also includes certain achievements made year-to-date in 2023, underscoring the Company’s culture of continuous improvement.

“We are excited to publish our 2022 Sustainability Report as Archrock continues to advance its ESG initiatives for our employees, customers, shareholders and communities,” said Brad Childers, Archrock’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This sustainability report reflects our commitment to aligning our corporate strategy with our purpose to power a cleaner America. This includes maintaining robust governance practices and integrating quantifiable ESG goals into our compensation plans, connecting our employees’ actions to our pursuit of a sustainable future.”

“As the leader in U.S. natural gas compression, we remain dedicated to our critical role in transporting affordable and cleaner energy for the benefit of America and the world, and to continue doing so in a safe and environmentally responsible way. We are high-grading our asset base, harnessing our upgraded technology platform and prioritizing opportunities to help our customers with emissions management. Our sustainability report further details these initiatives as well as other ESG efforts that we believe are essential to delivering long-term value for our stakeholders,” concluded Childers.

2022 Sustainability Report Highlights

Exceeded safety targets for Total Recordable Incident Rate and Preventable Vehicle Incident Rate, and delivered a zero Lost Time Incident Rate.

Achieved a 12% year-over-year reduction in 2021 Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions intensity.

Invested in electric drive compression horsepower, secured a minority investment in a methane emissions monitoring company and developed a patent-pending methane capture technology.

Developed and adopted a comprehensive diversity and inclusion policy.

Compared to 2021, doubled the weight of safety and sustainability within our 2022 short-term incentive plan to 20%.



Archrock’s 2022 Sustainability Report continues to align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) midstream reporting framework. For the first time, the report also includes disclosures based on the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. To learn more about Archrock’s sustainability efforts and for more information on how Archrock embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICATM, visit www.archrock.com .

