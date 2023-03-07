Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Reminds NYC Drivers of Winter Driving Hazards

Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Bronx Lawyer Logo Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Bronx Attorney Team Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Bronx Attorney Paralegals

As the winter season approaches, the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. reminds all drivers in New York City of the hazards that come with winter driving.

"Drivers need to be aware of the added weight and reduced visibility caused by snow and ice on their vehicles," says Kerner.” — Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.