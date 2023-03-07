Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Reminds NYC Drivers of Winter Driving Hazards
As the winter season approaches, the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. reminds all drivers in New York City of the hazards that come with winter driving.
"Drivers need to be aware of the added weight and reduced visibility caused by snow and ice on their vehicles," says Kerner.”BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the winter season approaches, the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. wants to remind all drivers in New York City of the hazards that come with winter driving. Cold temperatures, snow, and ice can make roads slippery and visibility poor, making it more difficult for drivers to control their vehicles and see other cars on the road.
— Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.
"Winter driving can be challenging, especially for those who are not used to it," says Stuart M. Kerner, founder of the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. "It's important to take extra precautions when driving in these conditions to ensure the safety of yourself and others on the road."
One of the most important things drivers can do to prepare for winter driving is to ensure their vehicle is in good condition. This includes checking the brakes, tires, windshield wipers, and fluid levels. Drivers should also ensure their headlights, taillights, and turn signals are working correctly.
"Drivers need to be aware of the added weight and reduced visibility caused by snow and ice on their vehicle," says Kerner. "It's also important to clear all windows and mirrors of snow and ice before driving to ensure maximum visibility."
Another important aspect of winter driving is slowing down. Speed limits are posted for ideal conditions and must be adjusted for inclement weather. Slowing down on icy or snowy roads, drivers should allow more time to react to unexpected situations, and can reduce the likelihood of a crash.
Drivers should also leave more space between themselves and vehicles on the road. This can give them more room to maneuver and react if they need to avoid a collision or if a car suddenly stops.
"Additionally, it's important to keep a safe distance from snow plows and other maintenance vehicles," adds Kerner. "These vehicles are working to improve road conditions, but they can be difficult to see in low visibility conditions and create snow clouds that can distort drivers' perception."
Drivers should also be aware of black ice, a thin layer on roads, bridges, and overpasses. This type of ice is difficult to see and can be extremely slippery. Drivers should be cautious when approaching these areas and take extra care to slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
"Finally, if you find yourself in an accident, call 911 immediately," says Kerner. "The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. is here to help with any legal issues arising from the accident. We offer free consultations and protect our client's rights."
The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. is a personal injury law firm that has been serving the people of New York City for over 30 years. They represent victims and the injured in car accidents, slip and fall accidents, and medical malpractice. The legal team has extensive experience with prospective litigants and actual disputants in accident, injury, and wrongful death cases.
In conclusion, the winter season can be dangerous for drivers in New York City. By taking extra precautions, such as preparing their vehicle, slowing down, leaving more space between cars, and being aware of black ice, drivers can reduce the risk of accidents and injuries. If you are involved in an accident, call 911 and contact the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, Auto Accident Lawyer, for legal assistance.
About The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner
If you’ve been injured and want the best possible outcome, the Law Offices of Stuart Kerner P.C. in The Bronx can help. Our firm has obtained favorable results for injury victims and their families throughout New York in personal injury cases such as auto accidents, oilfield accidents, traumatic brain injuries, and serious personal injuries.
Our law firm offers a free consultation to discuss accidents and review the legal remedies available. We’re available 24/7 to answer any questions you may have about your case. Above all, you shouldn’t feel isolated after a car accident. We’ll come to you if you’ve been hurt in an accident. Our attorney can travel to your home or hospital at your request.
For more information, please contact:
Stuart M. Kerner, Esq.
Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.
Phone: (718) 796-7900
Stuart M. Kerner
Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.
+1 718-796-7900
info@yourbronxlawyers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram