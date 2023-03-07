Ned Price’s Service as the Department Spokesperson

This month, Ned Price will step down as the State Department’s Spokesperson.

Ned began as Spokesperson on January 20, 2021. Within days of taking on the role, he restored the Department’s daily press briefings, giving journalists the chance to regularly ask tough questions of our policy. Throughout the more than 200 briefings he has since held, he’s treated journalists – as well as colleagues and everyone else he interacts with – with respect.

Ned has helped the U.S. government defend and promote press freedom around the globe and modeled the transparency and openness we advocate for in other countries. His contributions will benefit the Department long after his service.

Ned’s firm grasp of the policies underlying our messaging made him that much more effective in his role. On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from his counsel, as have so many members of the Department. Fortunately, I’ll be able to continue to do that, as Ned will continue to serve at State, working directly for me.

For people in America and around the world, Ned Price has often been a face and voice of U.S. foreign policy. He’s performed with extraordinary professionalism and integrity. On behalf of the Department, I thank Ned for his remarkable service.