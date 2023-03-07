ROHM’s SiC SBDs Chosen by Murata Power Solutions for Data Center PSUs

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced that Murata Power Solutions is using its high performance silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs) to increase performance and reduce the size of Power Supply Units (PSUs) for data center applications. ROHM’s SCS308AH SiC SBDs feature high surge resistance and short recovery time, enabling high-speed switching.

Murata’s D1U front-end AC-DC power supply series includes many active units, such as the D1U54P-W-2000-12-HB3C and D1U54P-W-1200-12-HC4PC, highly-efficient power-factor-corrected front-end power supplies that provide 12V main and 12V/3.3V standby output. Multiple units can share current and operate in parallel. The power supplies support hot-plugging and are protected from fault conditions such as over-temperature, over-current and over-voltage. What’s more, the low profile 1U package make them ideal for delivering reliable, efficient power to servers, workstations, storage systems and other 12V distributed power systems, while minimizing the number of required power modules.

Dr. Longcheng Tan, Senior Electrical Engineer and Project Leader, Murata Power Solutions.

“By moving to SiC devices, we are able to develop power supplies with higher efficiency and higher power density. We can push the switching frequency of SiC devices higher to reduce the volume of passive components and heatsinks. Murata Group has a special procurement department for evaluating different SiC device vendors and their products. ROHM was chosen, mainly because their products are reliable. Samples were also available for prototyping, and ROHM provides prompt support. Their performance of the SBDs is excellent, and we are now in mass production with the D1U power supplies. Murata is also using ROHM’s SiC MOSFETs in three-phase inverter development projects, and the performance of those SiC MOSFETs are satisfying.”

Jay Barrus, President, ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC

“We are excited to help Murata Power Solutions, a Murata Manufacturing Group company that leads the industry in the field of industrial equipment including power supply systems. We are the leading company in SiC power semiconductors and have achieved a significant technological lead in this field, along with the provision of power solutions combined with gate driver ICs. Together with Murata Power Solutions, we want to further improve the energy efficiency of power supply systems by using the full potential of SiC technology for industrial and data infrastructure.”

ROHM has been a leader in SiC device technology and products since it began the world's first mass production of SiC MOSFETs. ROHM’s latest third generation of SiC SBDs, which have been adopted by Murata Power Solutions, offers greater surge current capability while further reducing the industry’s smallest forward voltage of its second generation SBDs. The total capacitive charge (Qc) of ROHM's SiC SBDs is small, reducing switching loss while enabling high-speed switching operation. In addition, unlike Si-based fast-recovery diodes where the trr (reverse recovery time) increases along with temperature, ROHM’s SiC devices maintain constant characteristics. Also, ROHM’s SiC SBDs allow manufacturers to reduce the size of industrial equipment and consumer electronics, making them ideal for use in power-factor-correction circuits and inverters.

About Murata Power Solutions

Murata Power Solutions designs, manufactures and distributes DC-DC Power Converters, AC-DC Power Supplies, Magnetics, Digital Panel Meters and Open Compute Datacenter Solution product lines which are offered in custom, standard and modified-standard variations. Murata products are used within electronic applications serving major global market sectors including telecommunications, computing, industrial controls, healthcare, energy management systems and more. Please visit Murata Power Solutions’ website for more information: https://www.murata-ps.com/

About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. Our strengths in the analog and power markets allow us to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: https://www.rohm.com

Supporting Information

An overview of SiC power devices that includes SiC MOSFETs, SiC SBDs, and SiC power modules (together with various support content that provide an introduction and enable quick evaluation of fourth generation SiC MOSFETs) can be found on ROHM’s dedicated SiC webpage:

https://www.rohm.com/products/sic-power-devices

Supporting content for ROHM’s fourth generation SiC MOSFETs:

Introductory, product videos

Application notes (product overview and evaluation information, traction inverters, onboard chargers, SMPS)

Design models (SPICE, PLECS, 3D CAD data of packages, footprints, etc.)

Simulation circuits of key applications (ROHM Solution Simulator)

Evaluation board information

