Franco-Mine PDAC Delegation Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2023 Convention, representatives from the Franco-Mine delegation joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to close the market.

Currently, there are 12 mining companies in South Africa, with 21 properties listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2022, these companies raised approximately $10 million in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral industry. With over 6,500 members and more than 100 countries attending each, PDAC helps to propel leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally.

The PDAC 2023 Convention will take place in Toronto, March 5-8. To seek out the latest investment opportunities and the mineral industry's most cutting-edge programming, register online or on site at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).

