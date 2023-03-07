Submit Release
MEDIA NOTICE - A New Point of Service in Gatineau for Indigenous People

GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre invites the media to attend a press conference during which a new point of service for Indigenous people living in and around Gatineau will be announced.

The press conference will take place on March 10, and will be attended by Ian Lafrenière, minister responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, Charlotte Commonda, Executive Director of the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre, Tanya Sirois, Executive Director of the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec, and many regional partners.

Date:

Friday, March 10, 2023


Time:

9:30 a.m.


Location:

La Cabane en Bois Rond
331, boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes
Gatineau

 

