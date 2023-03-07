Next IT & Systems, Leonard McDowell, & XQ Message Announce Partnership on Zero Trust Data for High Value Applications

International collaboration brings a new technology governance framework to drive trust, sustainability, and innovation on a global scale

/EIN News/ -- ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next IT & Systems, Leonard McDowell, and XQ Message on Thursday (March 2) announced their collaboration on a new international partnership to bring zero trust data to protect high value applications.



While the concept of zero trust is over 40 years old, XQ has developed the first Zero Trust Data solution to serve enterprise, government, and emerging Smart City applications. This innovative security offering enables data portability between sensors, mobile devices, and cloud infrastructure.

The XQ framework integrates VPN and file encryption into a single solution that governs who, when, and where email, file, and application data is accessed. Access is restricted within geofencing boundaries or other limitations to prevent lateral movement. XQ ensures that file access does not equate to data access, by allowing for encryption, geotagging at the point of capture, and data locking. XQ also offers software integrations that enable email encryption and file encryption on mobile devices. Additionally, XQ Secure Vault, a cloud storage product, provides a transparent data protection solution for cloud applications.

“The gulf states are making substantial investments in Smart City and Energy infrastructure. XQ’s Zero Trust Data will greatly simplify protecting mission-critical data,” said Junaid Islam, Co-Founder, Board Member, and CTO for XQ.

Frank Leonard, Founder and CEO of Leonard McDowell, said, “We’re thrilled to work with Shaik and his team. He’s been a skillful partner throughout this entire collaboration. These are exciting times to expand our global footprint with such innovative technology partners. NEXT can sustain its investment through XQ’s cutting-edge technology while preserving the security of its unique intellectual property within the industry.”

Quote from Shaik Hamdan: “Our new partnership ensures trust in the data, which is the most innovative application to technology to ensure innovation, UX, and the success of Next IT.”

Next IT, in collaboration with Leonard McDowell and XQ Message, are delighted to commence the sale of their Zero Trust Secure Email Solution in the Middle East marketplace. This inaugural launch represents a significant step forward in our efforts to offer cutting-edge technology solutions to global clients. This collaboration highlights the commitment of all parties to providing innovative and advanced security solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and governments in the region. We are committed to providing unparalleled data protection and privacy to our customers, and this partnership with XQ will enable us to achieve that goal.

About NEXT

Abu Dhabi-based technology solutions provider Next IT & Systems has been providing innovative solutions to government and small and medium-sized businesses for more than a decade. Next's commitment to quality and service has earned us a reputation as a dependable partner, and their dedication to innovation ensures that we deliver customized, effective solutions to satisfy the specific requirements of each client. We take pride in our ethical behavior and openness, forming long-lasting relationships with our clients based on mutual trust and esteem. Choose Next IT & Systems for cutting-edge, high-quality technology solutions that promote success.

About Leonard McDowell

Headquartered in Zionsville, IN, U.S.A., Leonard McDowell specializes in IT consulting, solution selection, and service implementation by empowering partners with access to the future of networking with resources and relationships to navigate the ever-changing world of digital communications and tech infrastructure while optimizing UX. Prior to this internal addition to collaboration, Leonard McDowell is known for introducing XQ and the Digital Trust Initiative at Discovery Park District at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, U.S.A. The Discovery Park District Digital Trust Initiative serves as an example for communities worldwide seeking to balance innovation through smart technology with the community values in which that technology exists.

About XQ Message

XQ provides frictionless zero trust data protection. XQ Message meets today's need for a lightweight, internet-scale data protection solution for the cloud, communications, IoT sensors, and data lakes. XQ produces self-protecting data that utilizes a zero trust security model that powers data to know who can read it, when, and where. Learn more at xqmsg.com .

Media inquiries: Frank Leonard, frank@leondardmcdowell.com

