Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,546 in the last 365 days.

Iridex to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming 35th Annual Roth Conference in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 14 at 11:00 am PT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.IRIDEX.com.

About Iridex
Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.  

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Taylor
investors@iridex.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Iridex to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more