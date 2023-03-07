SOS Ministries

Founder of SOS Ministries, Mike Schadt, Partners with Tim Tebow Foundation

WHEATON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tim Tebow Foundation and SOS Ministries recently announced a revolutionary partnership with the Tim Tebow Special Needs Ministry Initiative that will give adults and children with profound medical needs access to physical and spiritual care. Through the Tim Tebow Foundation's four primary initiatives—Special Needs Ministry, Orphan Care + Prevention, Children with Profound Medical Needs and Anti-Human Trafficking—adults and children in need will now have access to life-changing resources. Together, these two organizations are working to improve the lives of those facing extraordinary struggles by providing a beacon of hope and support.

This incredible new initiative is an example of what can be accomplished when faith-driven organizations come together for the greater good. The Tim Tebow Foundation has been devoted to helping adults and children in need since its inception over a decade ago, while SOS Ministries has been providing hope for the hopeless since 2000. Together, they are committed to making a difference and bringing joy to those who need it most.

We are humbled and inspired by this inspiring partnership, which is an example of what can be done when two organizations work together with a shared mission of helping adults and children in need. We look forward to seeing the incredible impact that the Tim Tebow Foundation and SOS Ministries will make in the lives of many adults and children facing difficult circumstances. This revolutionary partnership is sure to bring about positive change in countless lives as these two powerful forces join forces.

Through this collaboration, the Tim Tebow Foundation and SOS Ministries are expanding their reach, so they can provide physical, emotional, and spiritual care to adults and children with profound medical needs. This year this powerful partnership serves in both El Salvador and Guatemala. And this is just the beginning. By combining both organizations' efforts, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of these adults and children and their families for generations to come.

Together, the Tim Tebow Foundation and SOS Ministries are providing physical, emotional, and spiritual care to adults and children in need with the help of groundbreaking initiatives that are making a real difference. Together, the Tim Tebow Foundation and SOS Ministries strive to be instruments of God's love, bringing hope, healing, and light into a world filled with darkness. By joining forces, we can stand together in creating something beautiful—an impactful partnership that will last for generations.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation," said Mike Schadt, founder of SOS Ministries. "This collaboration will enable us to extend our reach beyond our current capabilities and bring hope to those who need it most. Our goal is always to make a difference in as many lives as possible, and this partnership will help us do just that"

This joint venture between SOS Ministries and the Tim Tebow Foundation is undoubtedly a groundbreaking achievement that will benefit countless lives around the globe. This new era of collaborative efforts between two organizations devoted to aiding those in need both physically and spiritually marks an incredible milestone for all involved.

The founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is none other than Tim Tebow himself, and the founder of SOS Ministries, Mike Schadt, have a common shared vision in the words of Jesus, “Give a banquet and invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed because they cannot repay you” (Luke 14:13-14). Our shared vision is to bless, give, encourage, and love those who don’t have the means of giving anything back, except a new-found friendship through an act of kindness!

This is only the beginning as the continued partnership and opportunity to expand and make an incredible difference in countless lives around the world continues. In the past two years SOS Ministries has partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation and had the opportunity to serve people with profound medical needs in Guatemala and El Salvador. We look forward to what country is next.

Those with profound medical needs are not forgotten, they are loved.