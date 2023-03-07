Public Notice

CANADA, March 7 - A general election has been called in Prince Edward Island for April 3, 2023.

Throughout the election period, government services will remain available as always, but advertising and communications activities, and updates to our website, will be limited.

This includes web content and social media updates.

Paid advertisements, including print, digital and broadcast, will be limited unless required for public health and safety matters, general public information, or required by law.

Other communications activities - such as news releases, statements, consultations - will also be limited.