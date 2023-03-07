Avenu Insights & Analytics Launches Market Leading Jury Management Solution - Avenu | Jury

Transforming Jury Management by Increasing Efficiency and Connectivity Between Courts and Citizens

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics, the leading provider of compliance, revenue recovery and public administration solutions for state and local governments, has introduced Avenu | Jury, an innovative solution that streamlines the way governments handle their jury processes. The application simplifies and automates the entire jury management process, from randomized selection to trial participation and payment.

Avenu | Jury's advanced platform bridges the gap between the Courts and citizens, delivering a modern and convenient experience that meets the needs of today's tech-savvy constituents. It's advanced accounting software automatically calculates all juror payments and expenses by configuring custom rules specific to each jurisdiction. It also simplifies case creation, randomizes panel selection, and provides mobile functionality, making it easier to manage jury pools. Self-service kiosks allow jurors to check-in, enter information, produce payments, and print proof of attendance.

The solution's simplified architecture allows them to seamlessly integrate the solution into their existing infrastructure. Integration with third-party applications that include print and mail services, integrated voice response, jury display systems, juror payment cards, functional and technical training and consulting, software installation, data conversion and data merge, maintenance and support, provides a comprehensive solution for jury management. In addition, Avenu | Jury is ADA compliant and offers multi-lingual functionality for public-facing components, ensuring that all constituents feel comfortable and included in their community.

"Legacy systems are inefficient and often result in lower juror turnouts and delayed processes," said Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu Insights & Analytics. "With Avenu | Jury, we are proud to offer an Industry leading solution that simplifies the entire jury management process, automating it at every stage. We are confident that Avenu | Jury will transform the way courts manage their juror pools, improving the relationship between the court and its constituents."

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 3,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit http://www.avenuinsights.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the business services, technology and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point's experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit http://www.millpoint.com.

Media Contact

Corinne Aycock, Avenu Insights & Analytics, 1 571.313.5882, corinne.aycock@avenuinsights.com

SOURCE Avenu Insights & Analytics