CHARITON – Red Haw State Park is hosting a volunteer clean-up event on March 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Stone Shelter at the south end of the park.

Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather and to bring work gloves. Work will include trail and branch clean-up.

Volunteers are asked to RSVP by contacting the park office at 641-774-5632.