Car Generated Data Market by Application | Fuel Type | By Autonomous| Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With rise in concerns over safety and increase in demand for vehicle comfort features, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are integrating high-end connectivity in the vehicles. The vehicles are now provided with server/internet connection, and the users can access advanced features such as online payments, vehicle tracking, vehicle diagnostic, and navigations. Use of these applications/features generates huge amount of data, which can be further used by the OEMs to strategically market their products/services and track the user preference/applications, consumer driving patterns, and vehicle real-time monitoring. This information is essential for the R&D purposes, advertising, as well as for the insurance industry. Thus, this is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The factors such as government regulations pertaining to telematics, rise in demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, integration of smartphones with vehicles, growth in connected vehicles, and increased adoption by OEMs drive the growth of the car generated data market. However, high-power consumption of electronics used in telematics, high cost of advanced electronic systems, and cybersecurity threat due to vehicle telematics restrain the market growth. Further, integration of multiple technologies, advent of concept cars and electric vehicles in the automotive industry, increase in demand for autonomous vehicles, and growth of mobility services provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the car generated data market.

The car generated data market is segmented based on application, type, fuel type, level of autonomous, and region. Based on application, the market is categorized into advance driver assisted system (ADAS), human machine interface data (HMI), technical sensor data, infotainment data, infrastructure data, diagnostic data, and others, By type, it is divided into descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive. On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), internal combustion engine (ICE), and others (hybrid vehicles). Further, based on level of autonomous driving, it is bifurcated into conventional and semi-autonomous. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

