EPO and European Commission sign agreement on Unitary Patent

7 March 2023

EPO President António Campinos and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton have signed a working arrangement on European patents with unitary effect, in accordance with the EU Regulation implementing enhanced cooperation in the area of the creation of unitary patent protection (EU Regulation 1257/2012, Article 14). The arrangement relates to cooperation and exchange of views between the two institutions to maximise the benefits of the Unitary Patent system and promote its widespread use particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. It additionally includes a provision for the EPO and European Commission to share relevant data and information, including insights from surveys and case studies concerning the promotion and use of the Unitary Patent and to conduct regular meetings to facilitate and support their cooperation activities.

In preparation for the launch of the Unitary Patent system starting 1 June, the EPO continues to offer transitional measures to all patent applicants in the final stages of the granting process. Since 1 January, over 3000 early requests for unitary effect and/or requests for delay of grant have been submitted to the EPO.