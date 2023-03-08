Italian Volunteers Reach Out in Friendship With the Truth About Drugs

Drug-Free World volunteers reach out to parents and youth with the truth about drugs. No to Drugs—Yes to Life volunteers want young people to do well in life. And drugs are simply not part of that equation. Drug-Free World volunteers conduct presentations in local schools. The Truth About Drugs booklets are easy to understand. And the public service announcements create quite an impact. Kids reach for the youth-friendly Truth About Drugs booklets. They routinely put copies of them in their backpacks to share them with their friends and families.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Monza want to help kids thrive.

MONZA, ITALY, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Say No to Drugs—Say Yes to Life” volunteers of the Church of Scientology in the city of Monza reach out to local families with the truth about drugs.

A recent Global Drug Survey ranked Italy the second largest consumer of cocaine in the world.

“We want to make sure people have the correct information,” says one of the volunteers. “Much of what you've heard about drugs actually comes from those who sell them. Former drug dealers admit they would say anything to get people to buy drugs.”

“Don’t get fooled,” the volunteers urge the youth they contact. “You need to know the facts to avoid falling into the drug trap and help your friends stay away from it too.

“Sooner or later, if it hasn't already happened, you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision you make could drastically affect your life.”

Former addicts interviewed in the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary admit they never expected a drug to take over their life. Often they started using it just because it was something to do with friends. They thought they could handle it, and when they found out they couldn’t, it was too late.

Drug-Free World volunteers provide drug education programs in local schools. Kids are engaged by the youth-friendly videos and booklets. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs booklets are easy to understand. And the public service announcements create quite an impact.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using the resources from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See how effective this initiative is by watching episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

