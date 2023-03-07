Traccom Inc. looking to transfer its trading symbol TRCC
WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traccom Inc. (OTC Pink: TRCC) (Company) is actively seeking a small, privately held company with which to transfer its trading symbol.
Harry Steck, Chief Executive Officer of the Traccom, stated, “The ideal candidate would be a company that has a meaningful sales and profit base and would like to have the potential upside of a publicly listed stock.”
Companies who are interested can contact Harry Steck, Chief Executive Officer via email: harry.steck@traccom.com or telephone: 714-308-3340
About Traccom Inc.
The Company operates in the technology sector and has focused over the past two years on developing two break through products.
The first product in the health care field is the Traccom MedicalPro™, a Remote Patient Monitoring device that consists of a communications hub and seven ancillary devices that monitor health conditions from the patient’s home.
The second product is a state-of-the-art tracking device. The Traccom Basic™ Tracker can be used by consumers who fly and check in their luggage with the airline.
For additional information www.traccom.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release has forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including not having enough broker dealers making a market in the Company’s stock, limited liquidity in the Company’s stock and factors described occasionally in the Company's publicly available SEC reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Investor Relations
accounting@traccom.com
714-308-3340
Harry Steck
