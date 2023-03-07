EarlyBirds Facilitates Innovation Collaboration by Enabling Key Contributors and Stakeholders

/EIN News/ -- Forde, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds wants to point out that they can help with facilitate innovation through collaboration by aligning key internal and external stakeholders with business strategies to accomplish shared results. Collaboration across vital business functions is one of the essential elements of stakeholder engagement when defining and developing solutions for key challenges. Collaboration can stimulate innovation in an organisation because each stakeholder can contribute a unique set of knowledge, experiences, and skills to the group. EarlyBirds is a global company that created an award winning open innovation platform with early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can come together to find ways to accelerate technology advancement and adoption in an organisation. Those who are interested in accelerating innovation in their organisation can join the EarlyBirds system as an early adopter at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

According to the Harvard Business Review, organisations can be much more innovative and resilient if they adopted three practices: develop tools for effective communication about innovation; evaluate and refine ideas or challenge regularly; and ensure the leaders are focused on getting the support and resources required for success. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum has pointed out that no single organisation or country could possibly provide the solutions to the complex and ever-changing problems of consumers and society, such as economic equality, climate change, or the energy transition, each and every year. It is vital to reach across the economic, social, and country divides to come up with diverse thinking and new skills.

The question is how businesses can overcome such challenges like transforming the business models when there is so much risk and everyone prefers what is familiar, and what is the most productive and quickest path to the answer on how to prioritise collaboration in a competitive market. The answer is for business leaders to apply emerging technologies, outperform the market, and provide solutions to urgent societal problems, and this is possible by taking part in ecosystem business models, which have many advantages over the conventional business models when trying to achieve a competitive edge and drive growth.

Meanwhile, innovators, which are startup, scaleup or mature organisations, are the ones developing products and solutions that the early adopters can use. Innovators can speed up finding their customers and partners by taking part in EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem. More information about this can be gleaned from https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

EarlyBirds is the ideal partner for organisations to enable innovation through collaboration. Their award-winning platform and services have been designed specifically for collaboration and to support communication between external and internal stakeholders. Their big data pool and unique search and discovery tools have been developed to assist organisations to effectively address their complex business and technical challenges or opportunities. The outcomes provided by the EarlyBirds data pool of more than 4.5 million global innovators is where the collaboration begins by identifying appropriate solutions or services and then assessing and refining the most relevant.

The EarlyBirds global open innovation ecosystem has two key parts the platform with a range of collaboration tools and their services. One is the Explorer program that was developed to speed up the process of technological innovation for the whole organisation as a service. The Explorer program has several important features, such as: regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a focus on specific types of innovations; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; and a platform enterprise license. The other part is the Challenger program, which is for organisations who want to focus on only one specific issue at a time.

EarlyBirds develops specific theme or industry-based innovation maps that organisations can quickly employ to find potential innovators. These innovation maps are created based on a particular business or technical theme and then populated with worldwide industry data that is dynamically updated. These innovation maps serve as the foundation for organisations in developing a capability edge over competitors. These maps have various applications, from providing vital data for strategic decision making, determining the impact of disruptive and emerging technologies by solving wicked problems, knowing the organisation’s strengths and weaknesses, and finding opportunities for collaboration.

