Introducing the New Stereo Headphone for Listeners with Unilateral Hearing Loss

The Yuni V2 opens the world of stereo for tens of millions of listeners

/EIN News/ -- TRUMBULL, Conn., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listeners with unilateral hearing loss can finally experience true stereo sound, as Yuni Technologies has released the Yuni V2, the only single-sided stereo headphone on the market. The Yuni V2 is a Bluetooth headphone that allows listeners to hear 100% of their audio with a single ear and in true stereo sound for the very first time, opening up an entirely new dimension of their audio experience.

Since most modern audio recordings use stereo sound, which consists of left and right channels carrying two separate signals, listeners who are deaf in one ear (~5 million people in the United States) are missing half of their audio when they use standard headphones.

Current solutions involve collapsing the two stereo channels into a single channel, which is then played through one ear of a standard pair of headphones. But this approach causes the audio to lose its sense of space, depth, and motion, as the sound only comes from a single source. The two overlapping signals can also interfere with one another, boosting certain frequencies and diminishing others, making the sound muddy and cramped.

The Yuni V2 resolves this problem by applying modern psychophysiology research into how the human ear localizes sound in vertical space. By sending the two stereo channels to two speakers positioned above and below the ear canal in the same ear, the Yuni V2 leverages our natural ability to distinguish sounds from different elevations to bring the stereo effect to headphones for people with unilateral hearing loss.

Daniel J. Glass, Ph.D., is the founder of Yuni Technologies. Dr. Glass was inspired to develop the Yuni during his graduate studies after meeting his wife, who loves music and has unilateral hearing loss. After several years of research and development, the first version of the Yuni launched successfully on Kickstarter in April 2013. Now, one decade on, Yuni is launching an updated version that addresses user feedback received over the years and is designed to be better than the original in every way.

Yuni Technologies is currently accepting preorders for the Yuni V2 on their Kickstarter page ( www.bit.ly/yuniV2 ). Backers may also choose to donate Yunis to people in need.

Media Contact:

Daniel Glass

dan@yuniheadphones.com

470-326-6236