WiBotic Provides Wireless Charging Capabilities for ResGreen’s LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

/EIN News/ -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-generation mobile robot and software solutions company announced a partnership with WiBotic, a Seattle company that specializes in advanced charging and power optimization solutions for the rapidly expanding ecosystem of aerial, mobile, space and industrial robots. ResGreen’s LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) can now be now programmed to power up using a wireless charging station – where power transmission automatically begins without any physical connection points – allowing the robots to operate for extended periods without human intervention.



“We are thrilled to partner with WiBotic to provide wireless charging on our vehicles,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “WiBotic’s technical support and dedication has helped us create the best option for our customers. Wireless charging is transforming the material handling industry by providing increased flexibility in mobile robot systems.”

ResGreen’s LilBuddy AMR brings automated movement to any business with its highly optimized, compact size and flexible natural feature guidance. With a 17-inch by 17-inch base, LilBuddy is one of the smallest AMRs in the industry, and the vehicle’s ability to rotate 360 degrees makes it ideal for congested environments with narrow aisles. New industries and organizations – with smaller footprints than traditional warehouses – can now integrate autonomous robots into their operations. Examples include supermarkets, offices, restaurants, and more.

With WiBotic’s wireless charging capabilities, LilBuddy vehicles can charge efficiently and frequently without the worry of worn-out charging contacts or the need for precise navigation to charging stations. One wireless station can also charge a wide variety of vehicles with different battery types, sizes and configurations that require different voltages and charging rates. Additionally, ResGreen’s BotWay software system for real-time monitoring and control of the robots will soon include WiBotic Commander software functionality for better visibility into fleet-wide charging station use and energy consumption.

“LilBuddy AMRs are remarkable, streamlined robots. Despite their compact size, they’re capable of moving loads in excess of 220 pounds,” said Ben Waters, CEO, WiBotic. “They are perfect for navigating smaller spaces and – when integrated with our wireless charging capabilities – offer a compelling, low-maintenance solution for organizations looking to introduce autonomous mobile robots into their operations.”

ResGreen also plans to add WiBotic’s wireless charging capabilities to its larger PullBuddy Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in the near future. For more information on ResGreen products, including LilBuddy AMRs, PullBuddy AGVs and Botway software, please visit: https://resgreengroup.com/

For more information on WiBotic wireless charging products and applications, please visit: https://www.wibotic.com/

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

About WiBotic:

WiBotic provides wireless charging and power optimization solutions for the rapidly growing ecosystem of aerial, mobile and marine robots. Its solutions help companies optimize the uptime of robot fleets and are an integral component of fully autonomous robotic operations. WiBotic works with companies in a variety of industries. For more information, please go to: www.wibotic.com

