ISAAC ARTHUR NAMED PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY
Futurist and YouTube Sensation will Join Leadership of the Largest Civilian Pro-Space Group
I hope to focus on recruitment and public awareness so that young people dreaming of boldly going where no one has gone before can be connected with resources that can make that dream a reality.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futurist and YouTube personality Isaac Arthur has been elected to be President of the National Space Society for a two-year term, starting immediately. He follows President Emerita Michelle Hanlon, co-founder of For All Moonkind and co-director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law.
— Isaac Arthur, President of the National Space Society
NSS CEO Anita Gale said “I’m delighted to welcome Isaac to our organization. Many of the topics he's been promoting with his excellent and popular videos align closely with the NSS's vision and we're happy to have him as an integral part of our leadership team."
Arthur is the producer and host at Science and Futurism with Isaac Arthur, a YouTube channel with 730,000 subscribers. His over 500 informative science videos range from 30 to 60 minutes with topics spanning a wide range of space- and science-related themes. Some of his most popular videos have sprung from National Space Society projects such as the Roadmap to Space Settlement.
"The NSS is thrilled to be working with a consummate communicator like Isaac," said Karlton Johnson, Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors. "His dedication to informing the public about the importance of space exploration and development is impressive, and his work is truly inspiring. The NSS Board of Governors looks forward to a working with him."
Arthur has a degree in physics from Kent State University where he graduated at the top of his class. He is a military veteran, is active in local and regional politics, and received the NSS's Space Pioneer Award for his work in educational media in 2020.
"It's a great honor to be elected to help lead the National Space Society in this time of increasingly active public and private space exploration and utilization," Arthur said. "As president, I hope to focus on recruitment and public awareness so that young people dreaming of boldly going where no one has gone before can be connected with resources that can make that dream a reality."
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
Dale Skran
National Space Society
+1 908-610-3615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram