Emporia Joins Raiven Marketplace
Some of the latest innovations in home energy efficiency now available.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, a leading group purchasing platform, is teaming up with Emporia, a leading manufacturer of energy management tools, devices, and systems, to bring their users access to some of the latest innovations in home energy efficiency. With this addition to the Raiven Marketplace, users will gain access to a host of discounts on everything from Emporia’s lineup of cutting-edge level 2 electric vehicle chargers to their patented Vue sensors and energy monitoring systems.
EMPORIA: MAKING ENERGY EFFICIENCY ACCESSIBLE
Founded in 2018, Emporia has one goal: to save customers money by making their homes more energy efficient. And with a portfolio of products that includes energy monitors, smart plugs, EV chargers, home battery storage, and their own energy management software, the Emporia Smart Home Energy Management System, they aim to make achieving maximum energy efficiency affordable while maintaining the highest level of quality possible.
And with their new partnership with Raiven, electrical contractors within the Raiven network will be able to offer home energy efficiency upgrades to their customers at some of the most affordable rates on the market.
WHAT DOES EMPORIA OFFER?
Starting off with the Emporia Vue energy monitor, this system monitors the total energy usage in a home and can be tracked through their mobile app. This system also comes equipped with up to 16 different sensors to allow monitoring on individual circuits as well. This can also be further upgraded through the installation of their Emporia Smart Plugs to monitor individual outlets, allowing users to keep track of the energy consumption from the devices they care the most about.
From there, their energy management software works to identify places and devices where power is being utilized inefficiently and will even send your customers alerts when devices are consuming energy needlessly. It can even offer up suggestions for ways to save money and decrease monthly energy bills significantly.
The system and its sensors can be installed directly into an existing electrical panel with minimal hassle and can be linked to their mobile app via a standard Wi-Fi connection. The system works for single-phase up to 240VAC line-neutral; single, split-phase 120/240VAC; and three-phase up to 415Y/240VAC panels, offering support for a wide variety of pre-existing electrical systems.
EMPORIA LEVEL 2 EV CHARGERS
In addition to their energy management systems, Emporia also produces a top-of-the-line level 2 EV charger. Their charger comes in a standard 40 amp model and a 48 amp model that can be installed with a hardwire installation. It also comes equipped with a standard SAE J1772 connector, making it compatible with any electric vehicle. Emporia chargers are also built with durable weatherproof housing, designed to withstand outdoor conditions.
When combined with other elements of the Emporia home management system, the level 2 charger is brought to its peak efficiency. Integrations with the mobile app allow charging to be monitored and automated, ensuring that your customers’ energy efficiency is maximized.
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT EMPORIA
Emporia is a Colorado-based energy management company with a goal to save our customers money by making their homes more energy efficient through our Smart Home Energy Management technology. By reducing our customers’ energy use and saving them money, Emporia is helping people create a healthier planet and build a brighter future for us all.
