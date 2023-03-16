Wicked Grapple Gets Another Upgrade

EverythingAttachments.com New Serrations Between Tines on 55" Wicked Root Rake Grapple by Everything Attachments

Everything Attachments has been selling their 55" Wicked Root Rake Grapple for over 5 years, and still making it better!

CONOVER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2017 Everything Attachments debuted a new grapple to add to their wildly popular "Wicked" grapple line, and it was an instant success. The 55" Wicked Root Rake Grapple was a clam-shell style grapple that weighed less, held more, and was simply superior to all its competitors on day one, and owner Ted Corriher to this day still hasn't finished perfecting it.Corriher has always been open to customer feedback on his products, and always tries to incorporate good ideas and suggestions where they make sense. The latest upgrade to the industry leading 55" Wicked Root Rake Grapple features a serrated bar similar to Everything Attachment's Wicked Tooth Bar that helps grip into trees.The suggestion to add the serrations to the front of the Wicked Root Rake Grapple came from a customer who showed off how he added serrations to the front of his grapple and was impressed by the improved gripping it added to his grapple. When Everything Attachments saw the modifications they immediately began engineering how to incorporate this design into production.Many customers were made aware of this improvement to the design on grapples they already had on order via a Facebook Post, and have been given this upgrade at no additional charge. Any customers that have purchased a grapple in the last year have been offered the upgrade kit at no additional charge, and are only required to pay packing and shipping, or can pick them up in person at no charge.Everything Attachments has added features to make many decades old attachments stronger, lighter, and more effective than the traditional versions, many times without increasing the price. They have always prided themselves on getting the best value to their customers by cutting out dealers, distributors and selling directly to the end user. This factory direct business model has allowed them to provide an unmatched quality of tractor attachments to the entire industry at a very competitive price.

Ted Testing Wicked 55" Grapple