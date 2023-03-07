Local leaders expelled from Party for violations

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday issued discipline measures to multiple department and district leaders in Bắc Ninh and Hòa Bình provinces.

Presided over by Party Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the meeting examined violations by Nguyễn Xuân Thanh, Bắc Ninh Party Secretary and director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Nguyễn Văn Hải, former Party Secretary and director of Bắc Ninh Department of Finance; and Hà Công Thẻ, former Mai Châu District Party Secretary and chairman of Hòa Bình Province's People’s Committee.

Following an investigation by the Central Inspection Committee, the Secretary Board concluded these local leaders showed degradation in values, moralities, and way of life, as well as violating regulations on what party members are not allowed to do.

They also violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws on land and asset use and management, which caused serious consequences and public anger, negatively affecting the reputation of the Party and State management agencies.

Based on the Party’s regulations as well as the nature and consequences of their wrongdoings, Nguyễn Xuân Thanh, Nguyễn Văn Hải and Hà Công Thẻ were expelled from the Party. — VNS