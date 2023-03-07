Swift Epoxy Flooring Vancouver Provides Residential & Commercial Epoxy Flooring
Swift Epoxy Flooring Vancouver is a specialized flooring provider in Vancouver, BC, offering free estimates and a warranty on epoxy flooring installations.
Dwayne and his team were awesome to deal with! They gave us the exact epoxy floor that we wanted in our garage. And they were so knowledgeable about their products. We couldn't be happier!”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoxy flooring is a multilayer coating applied to concrete floors, increasing their durability and appearance. Epoxy is a synthetic substance used to seal, preserve, and decorate concrete floors. The end product is an intricate, robust surface that lasts for years. Epoxy flooring is standard in Vancouver commercial and industrial buildings for its non-slippery and durable properties. Similarly, this flooring material is also suitable for basements and active areas in a residential installation. Those who want to understand the design and pricing can contact a reputable service like Swift Epoxy Flooring Vancouver, which will help them choose an elegant and robust epoxy flooring design.
— Lili Blackwell
For various reasons, epoxy flooring is considered a smart investment for commercial and residential properties. First, epoxy flooring has a stellar reputation for resilience and toughness. Because of its durability, it is an excellent choice for high-traffic areas like restaurants, industrial floors, hospitals, etc. Maintenance for epoxy flooring is simple. Given its durability against grime, chemicals, and other sources of filth, it's a good choice for high-traffic areas.
Moreover, residential and commercial epoxy flooring is available in various colors, patterns, and designs so that they can be easily customized to architectural style and interior décor. Finally, thanks to its slip-resistant properties, installing epoxy on concreted floors is a good idea for preventing slip and fall in residential or commercial buildings. It is also a cost-effective flooring solution, especially for larger spaces. In addition, it can be installed quickly and efficiently, reducing labor costs. An epoxy floor can endure up to 20 years with the proper upkeep and care. For this reason, it is a prudent financial choice for commercial and residential property owners.
But implementing the design and installation requires a highly-skilled epoxy flooring solution provider. Therefore, hiring a reputed contractor with excellent customer reviews and credentials in Vancouver makes sense. Before hiring an epoxy flooring service, ensure they have the proper licenses and insurance. Either visit their website or call their office to obtain this data. The presence of such certifications helps reassure both commercial and residential clients that they are dealing with a legitimate organization.
Consulting a local contractor like Swift Epoxy Flooring Vancouver is also a good idea to understand the design options and estimated cost of epoxy floor installation. But, again, a reputable business is more likely to provide a detailed estimate, costing, and materials for the project. Many Vancouver businesses and homeowners trust Swift Epoxy Flooring Vancouver for commercial and residential epoxy flooring, thanks to its experienced contractors, fair pricing, and quick turn-around.
About Swift Epoxy Flooring Vancouver
With over 20 years of experience, Swift Epoxy Flooring Vancouver helps businesses and homeowners choose epoxy flooring that will last for years. Their industrial epoxy floor coating is robust enough to endure heavy foot traffic while providing a safe, appealing surface that won't wear down or scratch. In addition, it provides a detailed breakdown of costs, materials, and installation time to avoid surprises later.
