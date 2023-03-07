Industrial Agitator Market to Outstrip $ 2,638.61 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 4.0% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The Industrial Agitator Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the market valuation over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Industrial Agitator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Power Rating (Less than 50 HP, 51 HP-85 HP, 86 HP-130 HP, and 131 and Above), Mounting Type (Top-Mounted, Bottom-Mounted, and Side-Mounted), Mixing Type (Solid-Solid Mixture, Solid-Liquid Mixture, Liquid-Liquid Mixture, and Liquid-Gas Mixture), and End-Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Paint and Coatings, Chemical, Mineral, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Others),” the market is projected to reach US$ 2,638.6 million by 2028 from US$ 1,920.8 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Industrial Agitators market: Mounting Type Overview

Based on mounting type, the industrial agitator market is segmented into top-mounted, bottom-mounted, and side-mounted. The mounting configuration of industrial agitator market depends on the requirements of end-use industries such as chemical, paper & pulp, ethanol & biofuels, water & wastewater, food & beverages, energy & power, and various other general process industries. The modularity of industrial agitator market helps in achieving easy installation, maintenance, and optimum design requirements and hence, results in high quality and improved performance.

Industrial Agitators Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Dynamix Agitators Inc.; EKATO Holding GmbH; Mixer Direct, Inc.; Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.; Silverson Machines, Inc.; SPX FLOW, Inc.; Statiflo Group; Sulzer Ltd; TACMINA CORPORATION; and Xylem Inc. are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global Industrial Agitators market and its ecosystem.

In October 2020, the broader scope of supply has provided higher energy savings from Alfa Laval pumps and agitators, greater water savings from Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof valves and agitators, and a smaller footprint due to the compact equipment size as well as efficiency.

Technological Advancements in Industrial Agitators to Propel Industrial Agitators Market Growth in Coming Years

The technological advancements in industrial agitator market refers to faster mixing, automated customized benefits, device flexibility, and robust structure are propelling the need for upgrading the existing agitators for gaining an efficient mixing process. Such as, Pfaudler UK Ltd. offers sustained innovations with superior industrial mixing technologies in industrial agitator market. The company designs and manufactures mixing systems for various applications, including liquid-liquid (miscible/immiscible), solid-liquid, gas-liquid, solid-liquid-gas, and high viscosity blending. Similarly, the UTG Mixing Group offers advanced innovative industrial agitator market for multiple applications such as chemicals & polymers, food & beverage, minerals & metals, green energy, wastewater treatment, and paper & pulp, among others. Further, INOXMIM GRUP, S.L. offers blender agitator with advanced industrial features. The blender agitator is a special machine designed for mixing solids and liquids. It is used to blend large amounts of solid food into a base liquid. This type agitator is ideal for preparation of pickles, juices made from concentrate, syrups, smoothies, energy drinks, milk made from powder, and adding additives, thickeners & bentonites. Therefore, with new advancements in agitators, the demand for industrial agitator market is significantly increasing.

The industrial agitator market is widely used in food and beverages, paint, and coatings, chemical, mineral, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, paper & pulp, water & wastewater, power plants, and petrochemicals. The purpose of agitators is for mixing liquids, solids, slurries, pastes, mixing liquids & gases, and mixing solids & gases. The paint and coatings industry are used in building and construction industry, where they are used to protect the structures from external damage. Further, based on observation, around 55% of the coatings produced globally are used to decorate and protect new construction and to maintain existing structures, such as residential homes & apartments, public buildings, and factories. Other than building and construction industry, the use for industrial agitator in paint and coatings industry is also for automotive & transportation and wood industries. In chemical industry, the agitators are required in various stages for production of polymers, fertilizers & pesticides, chemical intermediates, lubricants, chemical coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Similarly, in mineral industry, the demand for efficient mixing and stirring systems in the mineral processing industry is growing at an impressive rate. Hence, for meeting the mixing requirements of this industry, agitator manufacturers are supplying the custom and high-quality industrial agitator market. Some of the major applications of agitators in this industry include solvent extraction, pressure hydrometallurgical processes, crystallizers, and atmospheric leach applications, among others. Therefore, with having wide range applications, the opportunities for industrial agitator manufacturers are also growing.

